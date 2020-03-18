Coronavirus: Five key symptoms to look out for

The ongoing Coronavirus scare has sparked a sense of panic across the globe. Amid such a chaotic time, it is important to stay at home and not venture into crowded places. Even if you do and you happen to come in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, fret not –just identify the symptoms, get yourself tested and quarantine yourself at home.

If you think you have been exposed to the virus, Dr Sandeep Tilve, a pulmonologist at Green Lungs Clinic at Goregaon explains how you can identify these key mild symptoms of the disease

Cough: Dry or wet, when coughing, it is advised to cover your mouth with your elbow. While coughing, the virus, which is said to be heavy comes out and settles on the surface of the ground, making it vulnerable for others to catch the illness.

Sore throat: One of the key mild symptoms of the pandemic, a bout of sore throat can escalate into the illness.

Running nose: The mild symptom that can escalate into a cold cannot be ignored.

Fever: Even a mild fever can lower one's immunity and make one vulnerable to catch the virus. Thus, good nutrition and rest are important to cure the fever.

Difficulty in breathing: Being a major symptom of a lung disease, it is necessary to steer clear of public places when it persists.

It is advised that elderly people having pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, asthma and heart ailments that makes them vulnerable to the disease, should take the necessary precautions. The government has also taken measures to contain the virus by shutting down schools, colleges, malls, film theatres, and monuments.

Public transports means such as trains and buses are being sanitised to ensure safe travels for people. The BMC has ensured the safety of working professionals by directing offices to allow them to work from home.

