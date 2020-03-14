Coronavirus: Friday saw two new positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

The city recorded yet another positive case, with the wife of the man who tested positive at Hinduja hospital on Thursday, found on Friday to have contracted the Coronavirus.

Mumbai and Thane have four and one cases respectively. The patient from Thane, who recently travelled to France, has been admitted to Kasturba Hospital and is in stable condition. One more person tested positive for the virus in Ahmednagar, taking the state tally of positive cases to 19. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the developments to mid-day.

Meanwhile, 44 Indians arrived from Iran on Friday and were sent to a quarantine camp set up by the Indian Navy. "None of them is symptomatic. Anyone showing symptoms will be shifted to Kasturba Hospital," said Dr Shah.

Don't rush to get tested

With people rushing to Kasturba Hospital in droves to get tested, the civic body has appealed that only those with symptoms, travel history to foreign countries or contact with an infected person come for tests.

"Many have claimed that BMC is refusing to test people. The tests should be done judiciously," said Dr Jayanti Shastri, head, molecular diagnostic laboratory, BMC.

BMC increased the strength of its isolation wards at various hospitals across the city to 138 beds. The Fortis Hospital in Mulund set up a BMC-ap.

138

Total number of beds in BMC's isolation wards

