Coronavirus: Hilarious 'Work from home with kids' posts has left Twitter in splits

The ongoing Coronavirus scare has forced working professionals to work from their houses. With the pandemic shutting schools, doing office work at home with children running around you can get a handful! And when the going gets tough, then this meme, posted as a ‘tip’ can come handy or at least give you some comic relief at such a tensed time.

A light-handed post shared IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter had a ‘tip’ for parents struggling to concentrate on their office work done as they deal with noisy and mischievous children. The meme, captioned, "For those who are finding it difficult to work from home," shows a woman working at home and her kids beside her with their hands and legs tied and mouths taped.

For those who are finding it difficult to work from home pic.twitter.com/jx5ZAFn1ZA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

The IPS also shared another clip, captioned, "Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity," where a father reading a book suddenly lifts up a board camouflaging himself in the background. His daughter, looking for him, enters and leaves the room after not finding him there.

Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity #CoronaVirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/c0aUsRWdCz — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020

Both posts have amused the Twitterati, who have also posted a hundred of comments.

Not that Easy to Stay At Home..... — Vijay Balhara , (@vijay_sec) March 17, 2020

Necessity is mother of creativity — Trishala (@Trishal38807152) March 17, 2020

More productivity while working from home — Dr Umesh Sharma (@druksharma) March 17, 2020

Share something for those who are not allowing to work from home — Zakia khan (@Zakiakh82030332) March 17, 2020

What do you think of the videos?

