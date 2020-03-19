Coronavirus: Hilarious 'Work from home with kids' posts has left Twitter in splits
A light-handed post shared IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter had a Ã¢ÂÂtipÃ¢ÂÂ for parents struggling to concentrate on their office work done as they deal with noisy and mischievous children
The ongoing Coronavirus scare has forced working professionals to work from their houses. With the pandemic shutting schools, doing office work at home with children running around you can get a handful! And when the going gets tough, then this meme, posted as a ‘tip’ can come handy or at least give you some comic relief at such a tensed time.
A light-handed post shared IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter had a ‘tip’ for parents struggling to concentrate on their office work done as they deal with noisy and mischievous children. The meme, captioned, "For those who are finding it difficult to work from home," shows a woman working at home and her kids beside her with their hands and legs tied and mouths taped.
For those who are finding it difficult to work from home ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/jx5ZAFn1ZA— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020
The IPS also shared another clip, captioned, "Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity," where a father reading a book suddenly lifts up a board camouflaging himself in the background. His daughter, looking for him, enters and leaves the room after not finding him there.
Working from home is not an easy job, it requires a lot of creativity ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#CoronaVirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/c0aUsRWdCz— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 17, 2020
Both posts have amused the Twitterati, who have also posted a hundred of comments.
ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£Not that Easy to Stay At Home.....— Vijay Balhara , (@vijay_sec) March 17, 2020
Necessity is mother of creativity ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— Trishala (@Trishal38807152) March 17, 2020
More productivity while working from home— Dr Umesh Sharma (@druksharma) March 17, 2020
Share something for those who are not allowing to work from home— Zakia khan (@Zakiakh82030332) March 17, 2020
What do you think of the videos?
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe