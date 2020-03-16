Coronavirus: Hotels deny accommodation to Spanish cyclist in Assam

Silchar: A Spanish cyclist was allegedly denied accommodation by the hotels located in the area due to the fear of coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Pablu Alberto Fernandez Garcia, who is currently on a world tour, had reached Silchar from Meghalaya on Thursday and was looking for a hotel room to spend a night.

However, all the hotels declined to provide him accommodation.

Later, Garcia reached the police station in the area, after which he was provided accommodation in the government circuit house. Garcia was also tested negative for the coronavirus and he left for the Mizoram the following day.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ajit Bhattacharjee, Surveillance Officer, Cachar district, said: "The person had arrive in India several days ago. According to our guidelines, if any person arrives here after spending more than 14 days abroad, that person would be quarantined. When we received information of the Spanish person, we tested him at the civil hospital, and his result came out to be negative."

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.A total of 33 cases has been reported from Maharashtra, the maximum in the country, followed by Kerala (22). The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

