Coronavirus impact: Maharashtra crosses the 10,000 COVID-19 cases mark

A total of 583 new COVID-19 cases recorded across the state on Thursday, has taken Maharashtra's total count to 10,498. Meanwhile, the first patient who underwent plasma therapy in the city couldn't beat the infection and passed away late on Wednesday night.



A 53-year-old man, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after testing positive on April 20, was the first patient to receive the therapy. Hospital sources said that he was in a critical condition and had been kept on ventilator. The civic body had arranged for plasma therapy, which was given to the patient a couple of days ago, which unfortunately didn't help him in the fight against the infection.

Meanwhile, 26 staff members of Nanavati Hospital have tested positive so far. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya raised an objection and claimed that the hospital administration was being negligent. "I was informed that the hospital is not taking all precautions to ensure that the infection doesn't spread. I have written to the municipal commissioner and I have been told that an inspection will be conducted," said Somaiya.

A civic official from K West ward said that the BMC had visited the hospital earlier and would visit again on Friday. "We carry out inspections every time there is a positive case. Due to the high volume of patients, we cannot close the hospital and management has been asked to sanitise the premises thoroughly. We will inspect the hospital again to check if all the precautions are being followed," said Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of K West ward. Hospital authorities, however, refuted the allegations of being negligent. A source from the hospital confirmed that while 26 staff members have tested positive, only four of them were working in the COVID isolation ward. "During contact-tracing, it was revealed that the remaining staff members live in red zones and had contracted the infection from their respective residential areas. They have been kept at the hospital itself and they are being treated free of cost. Most of them are class 3 or class 4 employees and no management employee, including doctors working in COVID wards, have contracted the infection," said an official from the hospital.

However, the cases in Dharavi continued to increase, and on Thursday, 25 new cases were reported. Two positive cases were reported from Mahim. Civic officials said 20 deaths in the city were confirmed on Thursday, of which 16 patients were suffering from other ailments. State health department officials said 180 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday after full recovery. Apart from the 20 deaths in Mumbai, three deaths were reported in Pune, two in Thane and one each in Nagpur and Raigad. Mumbai currently has over 7,000 cases.

10,498

Active coronavirus cases in Maha as of today

