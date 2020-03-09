Coronavirus in India: 'People will be prosecuted for hiding their symptoms'

The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening, and their two relatives tested positive in Kerala, prompting the state authorities to warn of strict action, including prosecution, against those hiding travel history and symptoms of the infection.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has been put on high alert in the wake of the new cases, reported more than a fortnight after India's first three Coronavirus patients — medical students from Wuhan — were discharged from hospitals in the state. The minister said all the passengers who travelled with the infected family in the Venice-Doha Qatar airlines QR 126 flight on February 29 and Qatar Airlines flight QR514 from Doha to Kochi that arrived at 8.20 am on March 1 should get in touch with health authorities. The state health department said failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime. "Strict action, including prosecution, will be initiated against them. Directives of various government agencies should be followed in this regard," a police release said.

Coronavirus in India

No. of cases 39

Kerala to celebrate Attukal Pongala

The Kerala government on Sunday decided to go ahead with 'Attukal Pongala', one of the largest all-women religious congregations to be held today, but issued fresh guidelines in the backdrop of five fresh positive Coronavirus cases being reported in the state.

Telcos asked to make audio clip

The government has ordered all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on Coronavirus as a caller tune of mobile phone users to create awareness among masses about the epidemic — an order that state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio have fully complied with while other telcos are yet to follow.

