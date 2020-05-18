Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Kandivli hospital

A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted to ESIS hospital in Kandivli East committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree on Sunday.

The reason for her suicide is yet to be ascertained but the investigators and hospital staff believe that she may have slipped into depression after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The location where she hanged herself to death is a dormant area of the hospital and people hardly go there. "One cleaning staff member of the hospital noticed the woman hanging by a saree. She alerted hospital administration and later we were informed," an officer attached to Samata Nagar police station said.

Police sources told mid-day that she had made a noose with her saree and had tied one end to the railing in the passage while the other end she wrapped around her neck and jumped from the sixth floor.

The woman is the resident of Parel and was brought to the ESIS hospital just four days ago. "There is no foul play in the matter. Her relatives have been informed and they have told us to conduct her last rites as per government guidelines as she was a COVID-19 patient," an

officer said.

