Coronavirus Lockdown 2: Netizens react on Twitter with hilarious memes

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 18:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Twitter, the hashtag #Lockdown2 topped the list of trends with many users describing their situations in form of memes that don't disappoint.

Picture/Sarcaster-Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday morning that the lockdown would be extended till May 3. The announcement, though expected after looking at the surge in the Coronavirus cases in India, saw people reacting in different ways.  On Twitter, the hashtag #Lockdown2 topped the list of trends with many users describing their situations in form of memes that doesn’t disappoint.

Be it introverts, extroverts or ambiverts, the lockdown has affected everyone. During the 21-day lockdown placed last month, several incidents of animals were also reported, giving the Twitterati that the creatures will be seen again.

Here are some hilarious memes you can share with your friends and have a hearty laugh!

For the late-boomers

For those who were planning to go on a trip soon after the lockdown only to face disappointment.

Extroverts after the lockdown till May 3 was announced.

Some also praised Modi's decision to extend the lockdown with this meme.

What do you think about these memes?

