Coronavirus Lockdown 2: Netizens react on Twitter with hilarious memes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday morning that the lockdown would be extended till May 3. The announcement, though expected after looking at the surge in the Coronavirus cases in India, saw people reacting in different ways. On Twitter, the hashtag #Lockdown2 topped the list of trends with many users describing their situations in form of memes that doesn’t disappoint.

Be it introverts, extroverts or ambiverts, the lockdown has affected everyone. During the 21-day lockdown placed last month, several incidents of animals were also reported, giving the Twitterati that the creatures will be seen again.

Here are some hilarious memes you can share with your friends and have a hearty laugh!

For the late-boomers

#Lockdown2

à¤Âà¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤à¥¤

Modiji extended lockdown till 3 May ...

Me who get up at 1 pm pic.twitter.com/PbNgRqz2Rs — Aniket Vijayvergiya (@aniketvijay09) April 14, 2020

For those who were planning to go on a trip soon after the lockdown only to face disappointment.

Pic-1: When You Are Ready To Go Out Thinking Lockdown Will Be Lifted.



Pic 2- When You Heard Lockdown Extended Till 3'May. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/WPIdEWnjNj — Bá´Âá´¡á´Âá´Âá´ÂÒÂ Lá´Âá´Â á´Âá´Â ðÂÂ­ (@bewkoof_ladkaa) April 14, 2020

Extroverts after the lockdown till May 3 was announced.

Some also praised Modi's decision to extend the lockdown with this meme.

#Lockdown2

My family members to me

Me to my family members pic.twitter.com/4yKCcrzCK0 — SARCASTER ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@sarcaster_) April 14, 2020

What do you think about these memes?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news