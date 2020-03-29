Coronavirus lockdown: 29-year-old man forced into isolation kills self amid lockdown

Living in isolation can lead to suicidal thoughts creeping up which at times, kills. Two men in Tamil Nadu who were in self-isolation, amid the coronavirus lockdown developed suicidal thoughts. One was saved at the nick of time by the police whereas one lost his life.

According to a report in The Times of India, a 29-year-old man from Pudukottai district killed himself in his farmhouse after he was forcefully placed under isolation by his family. The police said that the deceased, C Suresh went into depression after his parents and elder brother did not let him inside his house, suspecting that he could be infected with Coronavirus.

Suresh was working in the Maldives for a few months last year, after which he returned to his village on January 15. He then went to Tirupur in search of a job but had to return after the nation-wide lockdown was announced.

His elder brother C Balu was quoted as saying by the newspaper that he suspected that Suresh must be infected with Coronavirus since he returned from the Maldives and his family decided to keep under isolation in their farmhouse for a few days.

He also said that even though Suresh did not like being in isolation, he was staying in the farmhouse, added that even the children in the house were allowed to meet him. On Friday, a relative who had gone to the farmhouse with Suresh's breakfast, found him hanging from the ceiling.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man working in a private bank in Coimbatore tweeted tagging the Union Home Ministry that he was alone and he was having suicidal thoughts. The tweet was noticed by the city police commissioner, who then sent two sub-inspectors from the local police station to his house.

The man told the police officials that his parents were staying in their hometown and he was not able to meet him. The police promised him to take him to his parents' house and asked him to join them in check vehicles in his area to distract him.

The officials instructed the police to allow him to go to his parents' house in his own vehicle. A sub-inspector was quoted as saying that the he was feeling 'mentally sick' after his parents' left for their hometown and he was alone at home. He added that he reached his hometown safely and is 'all right now'.

