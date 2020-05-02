Search

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

Published: May 02, 2020, 13:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ever since the announcement was made, people have taken to Twitter and have been expressing their emotions on the issue with hilarious memes

Picture/The Epic Blogger-Twitter
Picture/The Epic Blogger-Twitter

The central government issued an order further extending the lockdown for two weeks from May 4 due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in the country. In the press statement, the Union Home Minstry also profiled the red, orange and green zones in the country and issued fresh guidelines in terms of public transportation and other services available to the public during the period.

Ever since the announcement was made, people have taken to Twitter and have been expressing their emotions on the issue  with hilarious memes. With #Lockdown3 has been trending on Twitter, netizens are trying to have a comic-relief with their witty posts.

Here are some of the reactions that are sure to tickle your funny bone:

How are you spending your time under lockdown?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK