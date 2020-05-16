Coronavirus Lockdown: Anand Mahindra tweets video of what is called as 'the future of remote healthcare'
The viral video from Israel shows how routine check-ups can be done through advanced technology
Business magnate Anand Mahindra is known for sharing creative and innovative videos and content that he comes across the internet. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra group has been sharing out-of-the-box ideas regarding the lockdown and how people can effectively practice social distancing while in public.
In his latest post on Twitter, Mahindra has posted a video that shows remote healthcare can be a reality amid the pandemic outbreak. The viral video from Israel shows how routine check-ups can be done through advanced technology. It shows a doctor leaving a home hospitalization kit at the doorstep of a patient suffering from Coronavirus. The kit contains a phone tablet, a camera and a motion-sensing wireless stethoscope.
Further in the video, a doctor is seen talking to the patient through the tablet and examining her throat through the camera. The doctor is seen examining her throat though a monitor. He then asked the patient to place the stethoscope on four points on her chest. The points are marked on the monitor that indicate the condition of the chest. As the patient was breathing clearly, the doctor ruled out the diagnosis for pneumonia.
Mahindra wrote in the tweet, “This may not just be the way to handle Covid 19 but also the future of remote healthcare,” adding that he is not surprised that the video of such an innovative concept has come from Israel.
This may not just be the way to handle Covid 19 but also the future of remote healthcare... Not surprised that it’s coming out of Israel... pic.twitter.com/sbCOqyZYzo— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2020
Posted on Thursday, the video garnered more than 127,000 views with over 6,600 likes and was retweeted more than 1.700 times. Users commenting on the video that posted about the impressive concept, saying that it truly shows the future of health care.
This is the future of Telemedicine - not only during pandemic but later to connect underprivileged healthcare seekers in remote areas and also convenience for urban patients. Will be very useful for our country in times to come.— Sanjay Gupta (@sanjaygupta64) May 14, 2020
Genuine survival kit this is, far above the human touch that does make the treatment work. How profoundly the doctors is establishing communication with the patient is the key. Bravo IsraelðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) May 14, 2020
Wow... this machine will surely be a big boon for the future of our medical practice ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) May 14, 2020
Isreal is best at survivalist innovations ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
This is brilliant.— SUMIT SINHA (@sumitsinha0601) May 14, 2020
Truly the future of medical care.
This is technology towards IOT ...So helpful and Easy way detection of Covid-19— Mihir Pipaliya (@Mhp4321) May 14, 2020
What do you think about the concept?
