Coronavirus Lockdown: Inspired by Elon Musk, Mumbai Police shares cryptic mandate

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

When Elon Musk revealed his newborn son’s name, X Æ A-12, he took the internet by storm. Even as the Tesla and Space X explained the meaning of the name, the buzz around it refuses to die down. Mumbai Police, taking a cue from Musk, posted a hilarious cryptic lockdown mandate.

The police department took to Twitter and asked their followers to solve this cyptic lockdown mandate that was written with characters Æ, b, 8 and a home emoji.

The post that was shared on Friday was quick to catch people’s attention and many tried to decipher the tweet. From answers ranging from ‘Aye, ghar baith’ to ‘All be at home’, the Twitterati realized that the Mumbai Police was asking people to stay at home. Some people also lauded the creativity of the police as they cashed on a trending topic and posting as a public service message.

Aye, Be At Home? — Easha (@Esssaaa12) May 8, 2020

Ae baith ghar — Arfat Qureshi (@arfatqureshi327) May 8, 2020

All be at home — Richie Rich (@picachuppp) May 8, 2020

We should be at home... — Rachit James (@james_rachit) May 9, 2020

ð..very creative,( Elon Musk )..ðð» — Sylvestre Almeida (@Sylvestre_n_twt) May 8, 2020

Wow! Thanks for letting me know the pronounciation of first word ð — Sushmushâ (@sushmasarraf) May 8, 2020

What do you think of the post?

