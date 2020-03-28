Coronavirus lockdown: Karan Johar's video of a grumpy Yash, Roohi and mama Hiroo is too cute!

It's been well over a week that India has been under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. People have been asked to remain under quarantine at home, and practise social distancing. Amid this lockdown, people are naturally getting bored with nothing to do. Bored and a tiny bit grumpy, if Karan Johar's video is anything to go by!

KJo shared a super cute video of his family - mum Hiroo, daughter Roohi and son Yash - acting all sulky at home. The whole incident began when Yash was sulking around mama Hiroo because she asked him to not touch his hair! Check out the adorable video below:

View this post on Instagram Hiroo and Roohi â¤ï¸ #toodles #motherdaughter A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMar 27, 2020 at 11:05pm PDT

It's so fun to watch KJo's mum Hiroo becoming one of the children when she's around Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar, too, pulls his mother's leg when he says, "Why are you so protective about your hair? Why are you looking like a 16-year-old with a hairband?" And the lovely Hiroo Johar looks massively annoyed through it all!

Isn't this like a day in the quarantined life of any of us?

Yash and Roohi were born on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy. KJo is obviously protective of them and of his mother Hiroo. Once when a troll tried to rile him up by saying that Karan was depriving his children of motherly love, the filmmaker replied, "With all due respect, get a life. There are larger issues the country is combating at the moment and it can well do without your narrow-mindedness! My babies are being loved and that's all that matters and FYI they have a mother! My mother (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates