See Photo: This picture of Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi wins the Internet

Karan Johar shared a picture of his kids Yash and Roohi on his Instagram handle.

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi. Pic: Instagram/@karanjohar

Karan Johar on Saturday shared an ohh-so-adorable picture of his kids Yash and Roohi on his Instagram handle. The picture has already recevied close to 2 lakh likes and counting in just two hours.

In the picture, we can see the siblings sitting by a window. While Ruhi looks cute in her white and black polka dot dress, Karan's other munckin Yash is seen in a polo shirt and grey shorts. Karan captioned the image as, "I love you universe for this blessing!!! #roohiandyash [sic]".

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his kids on his social media, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day. Few months ago, the tiny tots were gifted a toy car from their father's protege Sidharth Malhotra and they seemed quite elated with the gift. KJo treated his fans with an adorable video of Yash and Roohi. He took to his official Instagram account to share the cute video of his little ones, riding and dancing together on their toy car. He captioned the video as, "Please see the dancing the driving skills! #mylovestory #roohiandyash [sic]."

However, his regular social media also attracts a large section of trollers. The filmmaker, who has time and again stated that he ignores the trolls and hate comments, lost his cool this time when a social media user told him he was depriving children of motherly love. The filmmaker replied, "With all due respect, get a life. There are larger issues the country is combating at the moment and it can well do without your narrow-mindedness! My babies are being loved and that's all that matters and FYI they have a mother! My mother (sic)."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

On the work front, Karan Johar has acquired the rights of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade's Hindi remake. The makers of this film along with Vijay Deverakonda showed the movie exclusively to Karan Johar before its release. After watching this love story, Johar announced to the world that he is acquiring the rights to produce the Hindi remake of this film. He also shared a few photographs with the Arjun Reddy star and the makers on his social media account to make this announcement. Karan had earlier produced SS Rajamouli's Bahubali and it changed the scenario for him and South Indian films in the mainstream Hindi film industry.

