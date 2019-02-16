Karan Johar lashes out at troll targeting his kids Yash and Roohi

bollywood

The troll's comment read that Karan Johar was depriving his twins, Yash and Roohi of motherly love

Karan Johar with kids Yash and Roohi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/yogenshah_s

Karan Johar gave it back to a social media user who told him he was depriving children, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, of motherly love. Karan's twins were born via surrogacy in February 2017, and they celebrated their third birthday this year. The filmmaker, who has time and again stated that he ignores the trolls and hate comments, lost his cool this time when a social media user targeted his children, Yash and Roohi.

The filmmaker replied, "With all due respect, get a life. There are larger issues the country is combating at the moment and it can well do without your narrow-mindedness! My babies are being loved and that's all that matters and FYI they have a mother! My mother (sic)."

Later, the troll deleted the tweet. KJo's reply should shut up other naysayers as well.

Ma’m!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that’s all that matters...and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it! ??? https://t.co/UercFh9rQ0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 14 February 2019

There were many users who supported the Student of The Year director and adviced him to stay away from such negativity. There were also users, who suggested that the user, who made such an insensitive comment is a doctor by profession.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is producing Student of The Year 2, Brahmastra, Kalank and will be seen directing Takht. Apart from these films, there are many projects and series that Johar's Dharma Productions is backing.

