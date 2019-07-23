Karan Johar acquires rights of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade's Hindi remake

bollywood

After the mammoth success of Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the production rights of his film, Dear Comrade.

(L) Karan Johar shared this photo with Vijay and the makers on his Instagram account. (R) Dear Comrade poster shared by Vijay on his Instagram account

South sensation and Arjun Reddy fame actor Vijay Deverakonda left everyone surprised as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. His visit to the city was unknown until Karan Johar shared a photograph of himself with the actor and a few other dignitaries. Vijay Deverakonda is awaiting the release of his south film, Dear Comrade, which is slated to release on July 26.

The makers of this film, Dear Comrade, along with Vijay Deverakonda showed the movie exclusively to Karan Johar before its release. After watching this love story, Johar announced to the world that he is acquiring the rights to produce the Hindi remake of this film. He also shared a few photographs with the Arjun Reddy star and the makers on his social media account to make this announcement. Karan wrote: "Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran (sic)"

He further wrote about his association with Dear Comrade and how excited he is to be a part of this project. Karan added to the same post by writing, "Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!"

This isn't Karan's first collaboration with a south film. It was with SS Rajamouli's Bahubali that Karan Johar associated with as a distributor, and it changed the scenario for him and South Indian films in the mainstream Hindi film industry.

On the other hand, Vijay's Arjun Reddy has also been remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The film featured Shahid Kapoor in the titular role and Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh has turned out to be the highest grosser of 2019.

