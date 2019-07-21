Shahid Kapoor opens up on Kabir Singh's success; calls the audience 'mature'

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 267.29 crores at the domestic box office

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh's popularity has spread like wildfire. The film refuses to stop at the box office as even after weeks of its release, Kabir Singh is leaving the cash registers ringing. According to trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has collected Rs 267.29 crores domestically.

#KabirSingh continues to collect well... Will certainly breach âÂÂÂ¹ 275 cr mark in coming days... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: âÂÂÂ¹ 267.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Talking about this feat achieved by Kabir Singh, the film's male lead, Shahid Kapoor told Hindustan Times that the film has done well because our audience has grown over a period of time. The actor, who has done some edgy characters in films like Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid believes that Kabir Singh was the most flawed character he ever portrayed.

"Honestly speaking, when we talk about Kaminey and Haider, for me, the big difference between them and Kabir Singh is [seeing] the way Indian audiences have evolved. I've played complex, edgy and dark characters in the past as well. For instance, Tommy Singh [from Udta Punjab] was really flawed, but the kind of impact those films made were slightly limited," told Shahid to the publication.

The Kabir Singh actor believes that the Indian audience has matured a lot over the years and that too, on a wider scale.

"Now, they are accepting and open to all kinds of characters. My most flawed character [of Kabir Singh] has been my most loved one. And that only goes on to show that the audience has matured a lot. And so, this is a very encouraging time for creative people, as now, they don't need to follow the stereotypical trajectory that has been followed in the past. We have a very intelligent, informed and aware audience, who judge things on merit. So, for me, the entire journey has been amazing," says the 38-year-old.

Speaking further about the film, Shahid appreciates the quality of Kabir Singh and says, "I am sure we got something very right with the product that it has had such an impact, and it also continues to connect. It has been several weeks but the kind of response Kabir Singh continues to get is very liberating as an artiste. It means you don't need to feel tied down or bound by norms, restrictions and rules-and-regulations. There are no rules to the game now. If you do something with all your heart and make a film with sincerity, people will see it within that context."

As per trade reports, Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's films, Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike are the biggest hits of 2019.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor increases his fee to Rs 35 crore after Kabir Singh's success?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only