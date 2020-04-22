Coronavirus lockdown: Kasamh Se actress Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald for this reason!

Since the lockdown began in March, we have seen umpteen videos of celebrities working out, cooking, eating healthy, playing with their pets, gardening, and pursuing their many hobbies. Now, with a video that actress Jaya Bhattacharya has shared on social media, we will see the actress going bald on camera!

Sharing how she has wanted to do this for ages, Jaya Bhattacharya compiled a post of five videos telling us why she finally decided to take the plunge, the reasons that compelled her to do so, and also that she thinks vanity isn't something she cares much about.

Jaya Bhattacharya wrote, "#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation.

This helps me work more freely and better."

Jaya shared her motivation to go bald and said, "Every time I come back home, I've been feeding dogs, sharing ration... Be it day or night, I and everyone in my home make it a point to soak our clothes in soap and piping hot water, and we take a bath from head to toe. It's getting difficult for me to maintain my hair..."

As the videos go on, we realise that the real motivation for the actress is helping others during the COVID-19 lockdown, and her desire to do it freely. She further said, "I actually never cared for my looks. The acting mattered to me, my other work mattered to me." After having all her hair chopped off, she asks for it to be kept carefully as she will use them to get wigs made for cancer patients.

Well, that's one bold move and more power to you!

