Man steals bicycle, leaves note for owner that left netizens in tears

A sorry note from a migrant worker in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens teary-eyed.

In this note, the poor man has narrated his despairing story as the reason for stealing the bicycle and earnestly apologised for it.

In the note, he said he, along with his physically challenged son, needed to travel to Bareilly, UP. "As my son can't walk the big distance, I am stealing your bicycle. Please forgive me (Main aapki cycle lekar ja raha hoon. Ho sake toh mujhe maaf kar dena ji)," he wrote.

The incident has been reported from the Rarah village in the Bharatpur district. Mohammad Iqbal, a migrant worker from Bareilly, stole a cycle from Sahab Singh's house on May 11 night.

Singh found the note while sweeping the verandah.

