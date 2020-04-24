Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police gives you two options. Which one would you choose?

Mumbai Police, known for their witty memes Twitter that are inspired by popular culture, continues to educate and entertain netizens, amid the Coronavirus crisis. This time the police department has taken an interactive turn on their latest post on their Instagram account with some play of words to ensure people stay at home during the lockdown, imposed by the central government.

The interactive post says that the users have two options. The first option given is lockdown but the second option is left blank. Then it asks the user to tap to reveal the second option. And when tapped, the option tagged in the post is something that we don’t want to choose!

The post shared on Instagram on Thursday has managed to garner 72,241 likes and tons of hilarious reactions.

Users commenting on the post praises for Mumbai Police’s creativity of curating such as interactive post and how they have put the message across this time.

A user said, "My goodness! Showing who’s the real boss. Nailed it. And its time we need this ultimatum or we’d never be free of this virus." Another user said, "Hats off to the creativity!" One more user said, "You guys are the best on duty and now on Instagram too"

What do you think about this post by the Mumbai police?

