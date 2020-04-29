Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police has a secret message for you on Instagram

Mumbai Police has been dropping creative posts to spread awareness about the Coronavirus lockdown and why it is best for you to stay home on their social media accounts. After giving its followers who are not abiding the lockdown options to chose from, the police department is back with an interesting post with a twist.

"Increase your phone's brightness... There's a very bright idea waiting for you!" the police department wrote in the post on Instagram, and shared what appears to be a pitch-black picture. A Baburao-style secret message appears once you increase the brightness of your phone.

The hilariously interactive post shared a few hours ago managed to garner 18,361 likes with many lauding the creativity. One user who noticed that the word risk was misspelled as 'ricks', the police department was quick in coming up with an apt reply saying, "Yeh Babu Rao ka style hai!"

Another user said, "I read it like Baburao." A user said, "When Mumbai Police is out patrolling, bahar jaaneka bilkul ricks nai leneka."

What do you think about the post?

