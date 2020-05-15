Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police shows how social distancing works through Tic-Tac-Toe

Tic-Tac-Toe is one of the most popular childhood games that kids of the 1980’s and 1990’s cherish playing. Even before smartphones came into picture, the game has often been a part of last pages shenanigans seen in every school books, as children would often play the game in every free period they would have.

Now, Mumbai Police’s latest post on Instagram has got people reminiscing the popular childhood game. In the post the police department explained the rules of social distancing through a meme that reads, "If we had to show rules of social distancing with Tic-Tac-Toe. The meme shows a line passing through three police vehicles placed diagonally between figures of people walking.

The police department wrote in the caption of the post, "We will win only when you are safe!" The post shared on Thursday garnered 15,131 likes on Instagram, with tons of comments where users praised how the police department comes up with such innovative examples to explain the rules of the lockdown.

A user said, "You place the best example before us..hats off to you guys." Another used said, "I really love these things you guys post." One user said, "nothing better than this example."

