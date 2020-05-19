Coronavirus Lockdown: Reporter tries to keep calm as cats fight behind her
A viral video has surfaced online of a television reporter keeping calm and carrying on with her interview as her two cats are seen having a fight behind her that has amused the internet.
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, it has forced to many companies to provide facilities for their professionals to work from their homes. But working from home has qualms of its own, especially when it involves a pet. A viral video has surfaced online of a television reporter keeping calm and carrying on with her interview as her two cats are seen having a fight behind her that has amused the internet.
The video shows Philippine journalist Doris Bigornia , interviewing a businesswoman, when her cats were seen indulging in a furious fight, New Zealand Herald reported. In a clip that was shared online by her daughter Nikki, Bigornia is seen nervously glancing over her shoulder as cats continue to ferociously claw each other, with the bells on their adding to the chaos.
Nikki tweeted while sharing the catfight video, “My cats have no chill.”
MY CATS HAVE NO CHILL ð¹ð¹ @DorisBigornia pic.twitter.com/nJr3ZCedbG— ð½ðððð ð±ððððððð ð (@nikkibigornia) May 15, 2020
Shared last Friday, the video has garnered over a whopping 2.1 million views on Twitter with more than 52,000 likes and was retweeted over 11,000 times. The clip has received tonnes of hilarious comments on the video from users.
Saw this one. ð¹ð¹ð¹ So cute!— Super Myers (@IamSuperMyers) May 15, 2020
Your Cats at your back got my attention so cuteð±ð±— Divine Ramos Pacheco (@divine_ramos) May 16, 2020
Same energy pic.twitter.com/CroVZgXnO4— Sebastian Karl Zaballero-Sanchez (@SebSanchez12297) May 15, 2020
Real Catfight— Norman F Espiritu Santo (@norman30apr1) May 16, 2020
What do you think about the video?
