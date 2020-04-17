Coronavirus Lockdown: State housing board asks landlords to postpone collecting rents by three months

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to be extended by May 3, the Maharashtra Housing Board has issued a circular on Friday instructing landlords and house owners to postpone their collection of rents by three months.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Sanjay Kumar also asked house owners and landlords to not to evict their tenants from their homes if they fail to pay the rent. The official noted that lockdown, imposed in place due to the Coronavirus outbreak has stalled financial transactions across markets and factories, which has resulted in the income and employment of people taking a hit.

Maharashtra State Housing Department has issued instructions to landlords/ house owners to postpone rent collection by at least three months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent.#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/cOFsh0NDGD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 17, 2020

"Several people are faced with difficult financial situations. Large number of people are not able to pay their regular rents. Hence, rent recovery should be postponed for at least three months and no tenant be driven out for non-payment of rent," Kumar said in the circular.

With inputs from PTI

