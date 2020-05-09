Coronavirus Lockdown: This rendition of 'What a wonderful world' makes people feel positive

A screengrab of the video posted by the India chapter of the International Advertising Association on YouTube

At a time when the Coronavirus outbreak has thrown people all over the world into despair, jazz legend Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a wonderful world’ bring a sense of hope and positivity. The song’s message of having a happier and better tomorrow couldn’t be any more relevant at such a time, which is why a rendition of the song that has gone viral on YouTube has won hearts online.

The video shared by the India chapter of the International Advertising Association features four melodious singers, Prabhakar Mundukur, Shalini Gupta, Subhash Kamat, and Rajeev Raja, who are a part of the Marketing and communications field.

The video opens with a message flashed on the screen that reads, “A musical message of optimism from the four members of the Marcom industry,” after which the singers present their soothing rendition of the famous song accompanied by the piano and the flute.

Shared on Tuesday, the video has garnered 4,885 views on YouTube with tons of comments praising the rendition and how the song made them feel refreshed.

A user said, “It’s people like you who make India a splendid part of this wonderful world.” Another user said, “Wow.. what a masterpiece !! Feel so refreshing.” One more user said, “Thank you, it is indeed a wonderful world and thank you for your part in making sure we hear it in your amazing voices. Beautiful!!"

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news