Coronavirus Lockdown: Top 5 tips to make work from home productive

The Coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc across the globe and the pandemic has prompted governments to impose lockdown that has confined people to their houses. As a result professionals have been forced to work from home. The transition to working from home due to the lockdown comes with its unique set of challenges.

It is important to find a balance and operating professionally from home can become easier with some simple tips and tricks. Here are the top 5 tips to effectively work from home that will help you focus on executing your professional tasks.

1. Creating a work environment at home

While working from home, it is necessary to create a conducive space of your own to settle down and make yourself comfortable. Avoid using your bedroom or dining area for the same. Also avoid sitting on the sofa or your bed with your laptop for working. Opt for an area where you can sit upright. This will help you maintain your posture and reduce the chances of fatigue. Also, you can play some music that helps you focus at work.

2. Take breaks

Just like the way you would take breaks in your office, take your breaks at home too. Sitting for a long time without moving for along period can lead to health issues, it is necessary to take breaks. It can be used for doing breathing exercises, walks inside the house, drink coffee, eat your meals or some minor chores.

However, even as you take a break, it is necessary to stick to your timings and making yourself available to your team as you do at your workplace.

3. Draw the line

While working at home, one may tend to get carried away in work and blur the boundaries between one’s personal and professional lives. Thus, to define your boundaries, it is advisable not to take your work away from the desk and not to take the time dedicated to spend time with your family to complete your pending work. If you’re feeling low due to lack of human contact, increase your social interaction by calling a friend and a relative.

4. Get yourself organised

Before you start your work for the day, organise your table and keep your stationery handy. Use a mouse for better efficiency and use a noise-canceling headphone if you’re in a home with a noisy background.

If you have children, talk to your spouse to decide who will take care of them while you work and engage them in activities such as reading books and DIY tasks. If your spouse is also working, take turns in taking care of the children.

5. Effective communication

It is necessary to keep in touch with your colleagues and teammates to make them know that you are available for the tasks and you’re taking work from home seriously. To do so, talk to your teammates through calls and video calls and discuss your work-related queries with them rather than through emails. If you are staying alone, you can be prone to social isolation. Therefore, indulging in non-work related conversations with your team.

(With agency inputs)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news