Coronavirus lockdown: Why is Rishi Kapoor angry at the Twitterati?

Rishi Kapoor was furious after a section of netizens asked him if he had stocked up on alcohol for the lockdown. The veteran actor posted, "Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic (sic)."

In reply, a user wrote, "Daaru ka quota full hai na, Chintu chacha (sic)?" Another user asked, "Sir, whisky ka stock kar liya (sic)?" Still another user commented, "Chintubhai full stock rakha hai (sic)?"

The veteran actor gave them a piece of his mind. "Anyone cracking jokes on my lifestyle will be deleted. Be warned (sic)." He also referred to the trolls as 'a******s' and 'idiots'. Take panga with Chintu at your own risk.

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

A number of Bollywood and television celebrities have been appealing to their fans to take the coronavirus lockdown seriously and to act responsibly during these trying times. They have also been inspiring people to keep fit while quarantined at home and to spend as much time as possible with family and pets.

