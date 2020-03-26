Search

Coronavirus lockdown: Why is Rishi Kapoor angry at the Twitterati?

Updated: Mar 26, 2020, 15:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The veteran actor posted, "Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic (sic)."

Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was furious after a section of netizens asked him if he had stocked up on alcohol for the lockdown. The veteran actor posted, "Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic (sic)."

In reply, a user wrote, "Daaru ka quota full hai na, Chintu chacha (sic)?" Another user asked, "Sir, whisky ka stock kar liya (sic)?" Still another user commented, "Chintubhai full stock rakha hai (sic)?"

The veteran actor gave them a piece of his mind. "Anyone cracking jokes on my lifestyle will be deleted. Be warned (sic)." He also referred to the trolls as 'a******s' and 'idiots'. Take panga with Chintu at your own risk.

A number of Bollywood and television celebrities have been appealing to their fans to take the coronavirus lockdown seriously and to act responsibly during these trying times. They have also been inspiring people to keep fit while quarantined at home and to spend as much time as possible with family and pets. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK