Coronavirus outbreak: 12 more people test positive for coronavirus; total 147 in Maharashtra

Twelve more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Sangli, informed the state Health Department on Friday. All these twelve people were contacts of earlier positive cases. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 147 COVID-19 cases.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown came into effect after Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi's announcement on Tuesday.

The prime minister had said that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious disease.

