Coronavirus outbreak: 15 UP hotspots to be sealed

With the number of coronavirus cases rising to 343 in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said all COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts will be sealed till April 15. "All coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts will be completely sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed.

These are places where a number of cases have been found," Director, Information Shishir told PTI. These hotspots will be identified by the evening, Additional Chief Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi said. Replying to a question on whether the ongoing lockdown will be extended till April 30, Shishir said no decision was taken on the issue as yet. Later,

talking to mediapersons, Awasthi said 15 districts, including Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly and Bulandshahr, have reported a number of COVID-19 cases. "The hotspots in these districts will be completely sealed. Only medical vehicles will be allowed and no one will be allowed to perform any other activity," he said, adding that the decision was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he held a review meeting here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates. Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever