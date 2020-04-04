Coronavirus outbreak: 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai; state tally at 537

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With 47 fresh cases of coronavirus being reported in the state, the total number of positive cases on Saturday rose to 537, according to Maharashtra Health Department. Out of these 47 cases, 28 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane district, 2 in Pune and 1 each from Amravati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 537.Yesterday, Mumbai 28, Thane Region 15, Amravati 01,PCMC 01, Pune 02 such new 47 positive cases have been identified.

Tilldate 50 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital.#CoronaVirusUpdates — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 4, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, Maharashtra was the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 infection. With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.

