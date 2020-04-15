Coronavirus outbreak: 35-year-old priest commits suicide inside temple after lockdown extension

A 35-year-old priest has allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside the temple premises as he was unable to go to his native place after the Prime Minister announced the extension of the lock down.



The deceased has been identified as Krishna Pujari who hailed from Udupi. He along with three other priests was living in Irani wadi and were taking care and doing puja in the 'Durga Mata Mandir' in shifts. His dead body was found hanging by his colleagues in the kitchen which is situated behind the temple on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm.

Investigation revealed that the deceased was hailing from Udupi district in Karnatka and was planning to go to his native village today but after the Prime Minister announced the extension of the lockdown today, he got tense and took this step.

"One of his colleagues already went to his native village before the lock down and was stuck there. Both were waiting for the lockdown to end. As a rumour was spread that the lock down will get over on April 14 and the trains will start again, the deceased was waiting to go home. However, today when Narendra Modi announced the extension, he got worried," said a police officer from Kandivli police station.

"He was staying with his other colleague near Irani wadi. He came to the temple and hung himself inside the kitchen. Other priests came to the temple in the evening and they saw his body hanging. They alerted the police," he added.

"No suicide note was found at the scene. Whatever information was received, it came out during the inquiry of the deceased's colleagues. An accidental Death report has been registered and are doing the further investigation," said another police officer.

