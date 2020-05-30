Coronavirus outbreak: 3,62,929 deaths recorded worldwide

Relatives carry the coffin of a suspected COVID-19 victim at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Thursday.Pic /AP

New Zealand on Friday had all but eradicated the novel Coronavirus from its shores with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected, but developments elsewhere were generally grim, with several countries reporting a record number of deaths and infections.

'Pak doing satisfactorily'

Pakistan reported 57 deaths, its highest single-day increase since the outbreak began, increasing the toll to over 1,300 and infections to over 64,000. The government has still not decided to go for a stricter lockdown. Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government was satisfied over the situation in the hospitals.

Russia once again reported the highest daily spike in deaths on Friday, with health officials registering 232 casualties in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,374. Russia's caseload exceeded 3,87,000, with over 8,500 new cases.

Philippines plans to reopen

The Philippines reported a record single-day spike of 539 infections, more than 60 per cent of them in the congested capital, Manila, bringing country's total to 15,588, including 921 deaths. Still, President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease lockdown in Manila from Monday.

France sees spike in cases

France reported more than 3,000 new daily infections in the biggest such one-day rise in more than three weeks — and the first major increase since France started gradually reopening May 11.

Tokyo to ease further in June

Meanwhile, Tokyo will remove shutdown requests on more businesses in June when theatres, cinemas, fitness gyms and retailers can reopen after a coronavirus state of emergency ended this week. Tokyo reported 22 new cases Friday, triggering concerns of an underlying risk and a possible second wave of infections.

In the US, the death toll is the highest in the world and has surpassed 1,01,000. The latest job-loss figures show 41 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever