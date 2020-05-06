Coronavirus outbreak: 3,900 cases, 195 deaths in just 24 hours

As many as 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday and asserted that "some states" were not reporting cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.

Addressing the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, joint secretary at the health ministry, Lav Agarwal said the total number of cases stand at 46,433 and the death toll at 1,568. "We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed," Agarwal said.

The ministry said 1,020 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those cured to 12,726, a recovery rate of 27.41 per cent. "We are very comfortable in terms of managing COVID-19 as of now, but any laxity at the field level may have consequences," he said. The lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time of cases has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now, he added.

JEE, NEET exams to be held in July

Engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Tuesday. The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19. "JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26," he said. "A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Std X, XII board exams," he added.

Vistara sends seniors on LWP for four days

Vistara CEO, Leslie Thng on Tuesday announced that senior employees will have to go on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to four days per month in May and June as a measure to conserve the airline's cash flow to tide over the difficulties faced by the aviation sector due to lockdowns across the world. Vistara had sent the same set of senior employees on compulsory LWP for up to six days in April.

BJP demands Mamata's resignation

After the West Bengal government released fresh data about the COVID-19 situation in the state, the BJP launched a scathing attack on it. State BJP in-charge and party General Secretary, Kailash Vijayavargiya demanded the resignation of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Vijayavargiya said that Banerjee should speak in a serious manner and take responsibility. She has no right to continue in office, she should resign. He said that Mamata is only doing politics, she has nothing to do with the lives of people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever