Coronavirus outbreak: 53 journalists test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

As many as 53 journalists working for different media organisations tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday. According to reports received, majority are asymptomatic cases comprising TV journalists, reporters and camera persons from various media organisations, who have been reporting from ground zero across the city.

The TV Journalist Association (TVJA) with the help of state government organised a testing camp as precautionary measure as most of the journalist were out on the field to report news and bring real time information. According to TVJA, the COVID-19 camps was organised in collaboration with BMC and with the help of the state government of Maharashtra as precautionary measure after few journalist in the city tested positive last week.

The camp was organised at TVJA office near Mumbai Press Club where around 167 samples were taken. The 53 positive cases include TV journalist, video journalist and photographers of various news channels.

Speaking to mid-day, Prashant Pandey, Secretary, TVJA said, "We have received the report from the BMC officials and 53 people have tested positive. The officials have the necessary details of every individual and some of them have been movedto isolation wards while others have been asked to quarantine at home."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news