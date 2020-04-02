Coronavirus outbreak: 65-yr-old who died on March 31 tests positive, shocks staff of Shatabdi hospital

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The death of a 65-year-old Malwani resident, who died of COVID-19 on March 31 in Mumbai, has triggered panic on April 1 among dozens of medical staff of Shatabdi hospital and a private hospital as all those who came in contact with the elderly man have been recommended for home quarantine to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

These 40 medical staff members will be kept under isolation in a ward at ESIS hospital, said the source, who added, "The number of medical staff may go up as the list is being prepared for them to be quarantined."

Sources told mid-day that before his death, the man was admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli West on March 26 owing to nephrological (kidney) issues. Two days down the line, the elderly man was referred to a private hospital for dialysis during which he died on March 31.

The medical superintendent of Shatabdi hospital Pramod Nagarkar confirmed mid-day that the elderly man was tested positive.

Newborn, mom test positive

A newborn and his mother who were admitted at a private hospital in Chembur have tested positive for COVID-19 after the family voluntarily went for the test. The family, from Govandi, had admitted the pregnant woman at Sai hospital in Chembur where she delivered a baby on March 26. "A patient earlier admitted in the hospital had tested positive. So we decided to be extra-cautious," said a relative. "On Saturday, we got her tested through a private lab and both mother and child have tested positive," he added.

Relatives said the hospital told the family to take the woman and baby home on Tuesday as they wanted to close the hospital down.

The two were then taken to the BMC-run Bhabha hospital late Tuesday night by the family along with their reports. They were moved to Kasturba hospital later.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates