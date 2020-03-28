Coronavirus outbreak: Actress joins the fight as nurse at trauma hospital

Many Bollywood celebs have home-quarantined themselves, and have been killing time by reading, doing household chores or just sleeping. One actress decided to wear the white coat she had left to pursue acting.

Shikha Malhotra joined the BMC-run trauma hospital in Jogeshwari as a volunteer nurse on Friday. She has urged all retired doctors and nurses to join the fight against Coronavirus.

"I completed my nursing course from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi in 2014. As I moved towards acting, I never worked as one," Shikha said. The four-year B Sc (Honours) involved studies and training in the civic hospital.

"Ten days ago, I decided to render my services as a volunteer. After approaching several private and government hospitals, I finally received a call on March 26."

BMC gave Shikha its approval letter and asked her to join the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East. She has been deputed in the isolation ward. "After passing the course in college, we had taken the oath to serve society. I think this is the time to do so," she said.

"I am really happy that the authorities gave me the opportunity to work. I urge all retired doctors and nurses to come forward and strengthen the government's efforts against Coronavirus," she said.

Shikha has acted in movies like Running Shaadi and Fan. Her latest film, Kaanchli, with her in the lead role released on February 7.

