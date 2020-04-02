Coronavirus outbreak: Amid lockdown, cop runs errands for old woman living alone

As they say, not all superheroes wear capes. Gamdevi resident Shamala Jayaram's story proved it as a police went beyond his duty to save her by running errands for her as she lives alone.

Shamala suffers from diabetes and was in a bit of a spot on Saturday as the tablets she took for blood sugar control had run out. She said, "I called up constable Shivaji Borse who used to visit my home often as part of a routine to check on senior citizens living alone. I asked him to help me get medicines."

After Borse got her medicines, Shamala realised that she didn't have vegetables as well."I knew it's a domestic help's job, not a cop's and so I softly muttered something about not having any vegetables at home. At once, Borse said that he would pick them up on his way."

Shamala also said that she needed cash from the bank. At once, Borse told her to get the cheque.

"It's the least I could've done for an elderly person who needs help at a time like this. She is helpless and her children are away. It's not just my duty, it's also about humanity."

When Borse showed up with medicines, vegetables and cash, the woman's faith in humanity restored. She also admitted that she lost a track of number of days into the lockdown as she was busy counting her blessings.

