Coronavirus outbreak: BJP corporator booked for going on a morning walk amid lockdown

CBD Belapur police have booked BJP corporator Ravindra Ithape and 16 others for going on a morning walk on Sunday. All the accused were booked and released later.

A nationwide lockdown has restricted the movement of citizens across the country. However, despite this, several people are seen flouting rules on a regular basis. Therefore, taking stern action, Navi Mumbai cops are nabbing such violators and booking them under various laws.

On Sunday, CBD Belapur cops got information that a few people had ventured out for a morning walk on Parsik Hill. Acting on the tip-off, a team of cops immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed 17 people which also included Ithape, a BJP corporator from Nerul ward no. 100 who is also a leader of the house in NMMC.

All the violators were booked under IPC Sections, Epidemic Control Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005. "Instructions are clear that, except for emergency purpose, nobody should venture out of their home, but they didn't follow the orders, so we booked them," an officer from CBD Belapur police station said.

This is the second case in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate in which local representative has been booked by Navi Mumbai Police for violation of lockdown rules. A couple of days ago, Panvel City cops had booked Ajay Bahira, a BJP corporator from Panvel for arranging his birthday party at terrace of his residence. He was booked with 11 others.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news