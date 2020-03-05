Coronavirus outbreak: BMC decides to set up isolation wards in private hospitals

The BMC, which had initially assigned about 50 beds in two civic-run hospitals for suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, has now decided to set up isolation wards in other hospitals, including both government and private facilities.

In light of the current panic situation, it is increasing the number of beds for quarantine patients from the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Kasturba Hospital, which has attended to 62 patients showing symptoms of the new Coronavirus so far, will now have 120 beds, 88 more than initially set aside. All the patients tested negative for the deadly virus, said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

The BMC had also kept on standby 20 beds at Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.



The isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital. File pic

With the target of increasing the number of beds for quarantine patients to 500, the BMC has asked two private hospitals to set up isolation wards. In addition, isolation wards will be set up at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and Kurla, and state-run J J Hospital, St George Hospital and Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital in Fort.

"The number of beds in Kasturba Hospital will be increased to 120 and the BMC is trying to set up another 100 beds in four other hospitals. The goal is to have at least 500 beds for quarantine patients. We have Jaslok Hospital and Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital to set up isolation wards. It is everyone's duty to stand together in such situations," Kakani said.

Kakani said people with symptoms of Coronavirus from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be admitted at these hospitals for quarantine. He added that they have upgraded the laboratory at Kasturba so they won't need to send all the samples to National Institute of Virology in Pune. At present, 90 samples can be tested at one time at the Kasturba lab and the results will be available within three to four hours.

'Screen train passengers'

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut has demanded that inbound train passengers should also be screened for the virus as "patients" may travel to the city from other parts of the country.

62

No. of people tested for Coronavirus at Kasturba

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates