Coronavirus outbreak: BMC home-screens overseas travellers who landed in city in last one month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken the help of airport authorities to prepare a list of people who have arrived in the city in the past month from other countries. Also, at the local level, ward officials have been visiting each society and gathering information on people who have arrived from abroad. Help from marine and road authorities is also being taken to gather information on travellers.

A BMC officer said that people are giving incorrect information. He referred to the patient who was admitted to Mahim's Hinduja hospital after complaining of fever and cough, and was found to have COVID-19. The 64-year-old man had recently returned from Dubai. An enquiry revealed that he had misguided doctors about his travel history.



BMC is taking information from airport authorities. Pic/Anurag Ahire

BMC Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told mid-day, "Our officers are personally visiting homes of these returnees and collecting samples for testing. We have also advised them to not travel and to avoid socialising for a few days. Suspected patients with symptoms have been isolated at the hospital."

"We are also asking chairmen and secretaries of housing societies to give information on international travellers. Also, a team of doctors and ward officers are dispersing information on Coronavirus to societies. We appeal people with a travel history to come forward and get tested, or contact the nearest police station or BMC office," Dighavkar added.

BMC's Executive Health Officer (EHO), Padmaja Keskar said that every fever is not COVID-19 and that people must not spread rumours.

"Anyone with a high fever should consult a doctor first," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates