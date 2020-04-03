Coronavirus outbreak: Bollywood condemns attacks on doctors, health workers, cops

Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

Condemning the horrible incidents, veteran actress-politician Hema Malini tweeted: "In the midst of the entire country's appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!"

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal offered a reality check to citizens and tweeted: "Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly!"

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed: "I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona."

Preity Zinta shared that it is upsetting to see such incidents happening in the country. The actress tweeted: "Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine & pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India? #Sad."

Raveena Tandon feels it is not okay to generalise and blame everyone for the misdeeds of some. The actress tweeted: "Please do not blame the entire nation for a few rotten apples . It definitely is most shameful. But 96 percent of this more than a billion nation is complying and obeying."

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the selfless performance of doctors and paramedical staff across the country and the world. Tweeting a cartoon which shows a doctor lifting the globe on his shoulders, Big B tweeted that this reminds him of his song from the film "Coolie", "Saari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hain..."

T 3491 - " à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤ à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ ..." ð¼

