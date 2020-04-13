Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson discharged; UK death toll crosses 10K

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said, a week after being admitted for treatment for Coronavirus. Downing Street said the prime minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

Johnson said on Sunday Britain "will defeat" coronavirus, in a video message released by Downing Street as he left hospital following intensive care treatment for the disease. He also thanked the state-funded NHS medics and staff for their hard work through the pandemic as he was discharged from hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for the deadly virus over two weeks ago.

As of Sunday evening, the health officials said further 737 people died from Coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total to 10,612. "Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease," the Guardian quoted Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying. Earlier in the day, the UK Opposition parties and some ruling Conservative Party MPs called on the government to resume Parliament after its Easter recess period on April 21 in a virtual form, given the social distancing measures in place.

