Coronavirus outbreak: Constable puts off visit to ailing father because duty beckons

Two Mumbai police constables, bound by duty like many others to contain the spread of Coronavirus, are hoping for the pandemic to end soon so that they can go be with their ailing father, who is in critical condition, in their hometown Nashik.

With the lockdown in place, Meena Bodkhe and her brother Deepak Lahane are deployed in their respective jurisdictions to ensure no one ventures out of their house unnecessarily. While Deepak is deputed at Park Site police station, Meena is a constable at Ghatkopar police station.

Their 72-year-old father, Devram Lahane, suffers from not one but multiple health issues, including kidney damage, pneumonia, diabetes and TB, and has been ill for the past three months. Devram, a resident of Shinde village in Nashik, was undergoing treatment at Ashoka Hospital in the city, but was discharged on Monday as his body was not responding to the medications anymore. The doctors who were treating him have lost hope of his recovery, said his son Deepak.

However, with the entire country in lockdown due to the pandemic, the brother-sister duo has not applied for leave, putting their duty to serve the people before visiting their father.

"If we apply for leave, we will be granted the same, but the condition at present is such that being on duty is our priority," Deepak told mid-day. Meena also said, "Police are needed to keep the situation under control, and that is why we have not applied for any leave."

