Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mount to 63, says state health minister

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. "The positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63. The number of positive cases has increased by 11 within a day. This includes eight people with a travel history and three persons got infected after being in contact with them," Tope said.

He appealed to the people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "We have more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals in the state," Tope added.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a circular to restrict or lower the use of air-conditioners to a minimum in government offices, to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to the ICMR, a total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

