Coronavirus outbreak: Couple whose cruise was cancelled, recreate vacation at home

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, several tours, events and conferences have been postponed or cancelled. However, this couple whose cruise vacation was cancelled turned it around for themselves and recreated the cruise at their home.

The couple had planned to celebrate their 53rd anniversary on a 10-day cruise around the Pacific Islands. However, their daughter sprung into action to give her parents a special day on their anniversary even in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak.

Norma and Dave Trill of Australia put their feet up and took their glasses of wine in their hands. They watched the ocean on their widescreen TV as they lounged in bathrobes.

Since being shared on Facebook this Friday, the video has received over 13,000 views on Facebook, along with dozens of delighted comments.

This is gold!! Happy anniversary to Norma and Dave...xx

Twitterati also praised the idea and one said, 'This is how you make lemonade when life gives you lemons'

