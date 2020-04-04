Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases surge to 3,072, says Union Health Ministry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 and 13 new deaths, according to the Ministry of

Health and Family Welfare.

Increase of 525 #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in a day. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 3072 in India (including 2784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/1aePFISWKK — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

"Increase of 525 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in a day. A total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 3072 in India, including 2784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths," reads the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever