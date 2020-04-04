Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors get back on duty hours after getting married

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Their dresses were decided and their honeymoon was booked with the wedding being set for the end of March. However, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled their big plans, according to a report in NDTV.

The couple had a quick nikaah marriage at a mosque in New Jersey and got married the following Saturday. celebrated with the bride's family at her parents' house in New York.

After the ceremony, the girl dropped her husband at the airport after 12 hours and was back to work on Monday.

The woman is an internal medicine chief who oversees teams of residents and rotates through different hospiatls in New York.

The woman said that she has been working long days but added that doctors are trying to keep each other's spirits up by swapping snacks and funny videos.

The husband is a doctor as well and has been seeing patients via videoconferencing. He said, "When we met up, we talked and talked. I just knew right away," he said. "We had to give up our big wedding but it's much more important I got to marry the woman I love."

