Coronavirus Outbreak: Dombivli broker circulates fake video on WhatsApp, arrested

A 37-year-old broker was arrested from Dombivli on Saturday for making a video and circulating it on Whatsapp, labeling a certain community ‘coronavirus spreaders’. The administrator of the WhatsApp group, where the video was shared, was also arrested for not reporting it to the police, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the police, the accused was traced to Dombivli and arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar was quoted saying, “We have arrested the accused and have informed members of WhatsApp groups to ensure fake messages are not spread.”

The arrest is said to be the first of its kind after the Navi Mumbai Police instructed all WhatsApp group members to not spread fake messages on Coronavirus.

