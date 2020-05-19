Coronavirus Outbreak: Eight police personnels of Samta Nagar police station test positive

As many as eight police officers have been tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. The police operator of DCP Zone XI, an assistant police commissioner of Samta Nagar division Zone XII and a sub-inspector attached to the Samta Nagar police station has been tested positive for COVID-19. The wife and two children of the sub-inspector were also tested positive. They are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

According to the police sources, Apart from the sub inspector’s family and the operator of the DCP Zone XI, his brother, a woman constable, and another PSI from the police station were also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the various hospitals and quarantine centres in city. Both sub-inspectors, the police operator, and his brother, a woman constable reside in the Teen Dongri police quarters in Goregaon (West).

The Samta Nagar police station has reported maximum COVID-19 cases among police personnel in the North Mumbai region.

According to the police, after 12 members of the Sai Dham Mandir trust were tested positive of COVID-19, a test camp was arranged by the senior inspector of the police station where assistant police commissioner and the sub-inspector got themselves tested. “They were found to be tested positive for the virus in their reports that came out on Monday,” said a police official.

The ACP and the sub-inspector were asymptomatic. While the ACP was admitted to the hospital and the sub-inspector was sent to the isolation, the families of both officers also underwent the COVID-19 test. The sub inspector’s wife and his children were tested positive, while the report of the ACP’s wife is awaited. The senior inspector has been taking care of the requirement of the rest of the staff and their families.

