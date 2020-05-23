Coronavirus outbreak: Finally, Matheran gets its supply of essentials via trains

Officials wait for the train with essential commodities to arrive at Matheran station

Two pairs of trains ran between Aman Lodge and Matheran station carrying 105 packages of essential goods weighing about 27 quintals (2,700kg) on Friday.

The trains were sanitised earlier in the day and all precautionary measures such as social distancing, use of face masks, sanitisers and thermal screening were followed," a senior official said. Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development.

mid-day on May 21 had highlighted how residents of Matheran were struggling for essentials and had to depend on horses and handcarts for regular supplies.



Horses are being made to lug the heavy LPG cylinders

Following court directives, Raigad district collector told the railways to intervene and ensure supplies of essential commodities.

Matheran resident Sunil Shinde said that the train was a welcome move, but, instead of trains, one tempo a day would still prove to be of help. "The committee told to look into the issue recommended the train. But LPG gas cylinders are not allowed on board trains. Hence, horses are being burdened for this with one horse made to ferry three to four cylinders at a time. Besides animal cruelty, it is also risky in case of an accident and fire," he said.

